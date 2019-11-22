Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are investigating the shooting of a man on Friday afternoon.
Police said it happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2nd Street and Meridian Avenue.
Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a home break-in and that is where they found a man in his 60’s with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police said at least one person has been detained in connection with the shooting.
The cause of the shooting is under investigation.
This story will be updated as soon as more details.
