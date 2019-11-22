MIAMI (CBSMiami) – November is National Adoption Month and on Friday dozens of children celebrated at the Miami Children’s Museum in a very special way by finalizing their adoptions.

“She’s been our daughter since day one and so it’s just hopefully a piece of paper to continue our happiness, “ said one adoptive Mother among the families who were waiting for this day to make it official.

Rooms were filled with joy, smiles, hugs, and plenty of pictures to capture the moment. Emotions ran high as mini courtrooms were in session around the museum.

Fifty-three children from across Miami-Dade County had their families made whole and were officially adopted.

“I get a little emotional because it’s like officially, it’s like a big celebration with everybody else who gets to have a child,” said Deandre Stephens who had one biological son but today went home with three boys.

“It’s such a special experience, this is the happiest day in the child welfare system, we have kids of all ages who have had all sorts of experiences in the child welfare system who now have a family and a forever home to call their own,” said Leslie Veiga, Communications Director for Citrus Family Care Network.

They all got there in different ways, some via foster care, others with grandparents or aunts who took over, but they all left the same, together.

“This is your forever family,” declared a judge. “Congratulations to you all!”