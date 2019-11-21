FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – The man behind the wheel of a forklift that crashed into a Mercedes-Benz convertible near Fort Lauderdale over the weekend reportedly didn’t have a driver’s license or a permit to operate heavy machinery.
Additionally, the forklift operator, Ulises Mondragon, has been fined three times for driving without a license since 2011, according to court records.
The crash, which killed the driver of the Mercedes-Benz 70-year-old James Zako, happened Saturday. A police report says Mondragon continued driving to a nearby construction site.
Mondragon is jailed on multiple charges including leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
Court records show Mondragon is from El Salvador and doesn’t have legal documentation to be in the United States. Authorities have placed an immigration hold on him.
