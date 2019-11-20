Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in the City of Margate and areas south of Coconut Creek Parkway.
A power outage temporarily affected water testing systems at their water treatment plant, officials said, prompting the precautionary notice.
The power failure caused the water pressure to drop below the regulatory limit.
All residents must boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes until further notice.
