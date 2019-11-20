MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah dentist’s office remained closed Wednesday after it became a crime scene following a shooting the day before.

Police continue to investigate the shooting of a woman Tuesday morning, in broad daylight, on the stairs leading up to the office.

Lettered evidence markers reveal nine bullet holes in the wall.

The victim’s husband, Pablo Sanchez, says her name is Carmen Ramirez, a dentist there.

As he left the hospital Wednesday, Sanchez simply said she’s “getting better.”

One of Ramirez’s patients says she has no idea who would do this to her or why.

“She’s an excellent person,” she says. The woman spoke in Spanish but her comments were translated.

“I was working yesterday and didn’t realize what happened, but when I heard the name ‘Carmen Ramirez’ I was in shock. She always did a great job and I’ve been coming to this shopping center for 18 years.”

It happened at 850 East 41st Street. Shots rang out around 10 a.m. Several people say they heard the shots but never saw anything out of the ordinary.

Some detectives were back out on the scene Wednesday, speaking with area business owners and employees.

Ramirez is recovering in the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said, while they do not believe it was a robbery, they also do not believe this was random. However, they would not offer more details on a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hialeah Police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.