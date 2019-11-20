



— An Alabama man who fatally shot another man while watching a football game at the suspect’s home was charged with murder, according to investigators.

Several people had gathered at the Littleville home of David Allen Fulkerson to watch the Nov. 9 Louisiana State University-Alabama game, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson told the TimesDaily.

The victim, James Michael Roland Merritt, was cheering for LSU, who defeated Alabama that day 46-41.

An Alabama sheriff says two football fans "got into it" while watching the LSU-Bama game. Now one is accused of fatally shooting the other during the fight. https://t.co/htOnggy994 — WAFB (@WAFB) November 20, 2019

Fulkerson, 31, allegedly shot Merritt when Fulkerson thought Merritt called him an expletive, according to court documents.

“They just got into it over the ball game,” Williamson said. “They’d been jawing at each other all day. Alcohol played a big part in it.”

Merritt died Friday after nearly a week on life support at Huntsville Hospital, where he was flown after the shooting.

Fulkerson contends he acted in self-defense, the Associated Press reported.