FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The judge in the Parkland school shooting case will not be replaced.
Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied the public defender’s motion to disqualify herself from the proceedings.
Public defenders for confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz had claimed she had an inappropriate meeting with prosecutors. The Broward State Attorney’s Office says there was no conversation between prosecutors and the judge outside of courtroom proceedings.
Judge Scherer is pushing for the trial to begin in late January. Cruz’s attorneys have told the judge they may not be ready for the scheduled start of the trial in January.
