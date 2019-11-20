



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Got any gently-used books for children? You could donate them at this year’s 36th edition of the Miami Book Fair at Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus and help a child ‘read to learn.’

Several years ago, they launched a literacy initiative for kids and since then hundreds of students have been doing their part to help.

Anais Timmer and her classmates at Leewood K-8 Center are among the hundreds of students in Miami-Dade who are collecting books for little ones who have none.

“Growing up, my parents used to read me bedtime stories before going to seep. Children should also have that experience as well,” said Timmer.

Four years ago, the Miami Book Fair launched the literacy initiative “Read to Learn Books for Free,” funded by the Children’s Trust. Every week they deliver more than 4,000 books to more than 60 bookshelf locations in Miami-Dade and Early Steps Southernmost Florida is one of them.

Amy Barrett a speech pathologist says it’s never too early to start reading to your child.

“It fosters great feeling of social awareness and also helps kids hear sounds of language and process what’s going on,” said Amy Barrett, a speech pathologist.

It’s those endless possibilities these middle schoolers hope other children will benefit from.

“I think it’s important to provide kids with stories to read and immerse themselves in life and gain knowledge so they have a better chance at succeeding in the world,” said student Amanda Werner.

“I love reading. It’s a way to explore a whole other world in the comfort of home and give that experience to someone else and find their favorite book is really special,” said student Mia Chin.

They are ready to hit one million books distributed and you can help.

If you are planning to attend the Miami Book Fair, which runs through November 24th, at the Wolfson Campus in Downtown Miami, they will be accepting gently used children’s books at the “Read to Learn Books for Free” booth.

For more information log on to their website miamibookfair.com