MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found at a Pompano Beach apartment.
Authorities say Pompano Beach Fire units were dispatched to the apartment complex in the 700 block of NW 7th Terrace at around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police were called after the body of a man, identified as London Scott, 55, was found inside the unit.
BSO detectives were at the scene handling the investigation.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
