AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – A round of golf at posh Aventura resort took a scary turn for the Jonas brothers.
On November 15th, the brothers were on the links at the J.W Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort, at 19999 W. Country Club Drive, when they heard a loud popping noise and then saw something hit in a nearby pond.
They thought someone may have shooting at them.
The Aventura police were called and investigators were able to determine the brothers were not the targets. They said someone from a high floor in a condo building adjacent to the golf course had used a pellet or BB gun to shoot at ducks in the pond located on the golf course.
They added that there are currently no safety concerns in the area and they are still trying to find out who is responsible.
You must log in to post a comment.