



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville” takes audiences to that place where the air is warm, the colors are bright and worry is gone.

Just like the songs the singer, songwriter and author has performed for more than four decades, this is a high-energy musical that celebrates his style.

“Escape to Margaritaville” had a Broadway run in 2018. It’s now making its South Florida premiere at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

“I said take the songs that you think will work in show and move the energy and make it fun,” Buffett said.

It’s a career he’s worked hard to get. There was that one moment, years ago, when he realized he’d kind of made it.

“It happened at Blossom Music Center right outside of Cleveland. We were in the driveway and I saw a guy on side of road holding a sign that says ‘need tickets’ and I said, ‘Why is he holding that? There are plenty of tickets.’ And there were weren’t. That was amazing,” he recalled.

Buffett has recorded more than 50 albums. His concert tours are legendary, a musical playground for his die-hard fans of all ages that are affectionately known as Parrot Heads.

“I’m a child of the Mardi Gras and I will put on a costume!” he said. “In these times, now when things are so difficult and unsettled, I found that people really need a little laugh and need to escape a little. I love seeing it.”

Among his many accolades, Buffett received one of the highest songwriting honors when he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, writing those lyrics you just can’t forget.

“’Margaritaville’ is fun but ‘Fins’ is more animated. You get to choreograph yourself. It’s not hardcore choreography,” he said laughing, holding the “fins” over his head.

Buffett said he’ll continue to tour, surf, write and enjoy the accolades – this summer lovin’ performer has most certainly earned.

“Escape to Margaritaville” is on at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts now through December 1st. For tickets, visit: BrowardCenter.org.