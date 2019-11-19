MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you own one of the most stolen vehicles in the US? The National Insurance Crime Bureau has just released its annual Hot Wheels report of most stolen vehicles in America.
The NICB report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement and determines the vehicle make, model, and model year most reported stolen in 2018.
Authorities remind you to always lock your vehicle, don’t leave your keys or fobs inside the vehicle and always park in a well-lit area.
You could be making it easier for criminals to target your vehicles.
Whether out of habit or convenience, a lot of South Florida drivers are leaving key fobs inside their vehicles making it really easy for criminals to take them.
Police throughout South Florida say some of those stolen vehicles are being used in the commission of other crimes.
These were the most stolen vehicles of 2018 in Florida, according to the NICB:
1 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 2006
2 Nissan Altima 2017
3 Toyota Camry 2018
4 Toyota Corolla 2017
5 Honda Accord 2017
6 Honda Civic 2016
7 Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) 2018
8 Hyundai Sonata 2013
9 Nissan Sentra 2017
10 Hyundai Elantra 2017
These were the top 10 models stolen in the US in 2018:
Rank Made/Model Model Year Most Stolen/(# Thefts) Total Model Thefts 1 Honda Civic 2000 (5,290) 38,426 2 Honda Accord 1997 (5,029) 36,815 3 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 2006 (3,173) 36,355 4 Chevrolet Pickup 2004 (2,097) 31,566 5 Toyota Camry 2017 (1,144) 16,906 6 Nissan Altima 2017 (1,451) 13,284 7 Toyota Corolla 2017 (1,034) 12,388 8 GMC Pickup (Full Size) 2018 (1,170) 11,708 9 Dodge Pickup 2001 (1,155) 11,226 10 Jeep Cherokee/ Grand Cherokee 2000 (646) 9,818
Click here to read the full report.
You must log in to post a comment.