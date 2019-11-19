DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have waived running back Mark Walton after he reportedly attacked a pregnant woman.
According to Davie police, around 4:15 a.m. got into an argument with the woman. As it grew more heated, Walton pushed the woman, who is five weeks pregnant, up against a wall and “punched her several times in the face and head,” according to his arrest report.
Walton is the father of the child the woman is carrying.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.
The Dolphins then announced that they had let him go.
“The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived running back Mark Walton.
“We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton. We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time,” said General Manager Chris Grier.”
Walton, who played football at the University of Miami, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Walton signed with the Dolphins in May, 2019. Earlier this month, he was suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies after his three offseason arrests.
