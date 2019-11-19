MIAMI (CBSMiami) – During their yearly reorganization meeting, the Broward County Commission unanimously voted for Vice Mayor Dale V.C. Holness to become county mayor.

Holness, the first Jamaican American to serve as mayor, has served for the past year as vice mayor.

He replaces Mayor Mark Bogen, who has served in that position since 2018. Bogen was chosen by his fellow commissioners to serve a one-year term.

Holness will serve for a period of one year and then commissioners will select one of their own to serve for another year in November of 2020.

“Thank you, Mayor Bogen, for your hard work this past year and doing a great job representing Broward County. Thank you to my colleagues for your vote of confidence. The mission of my year as Mayor will be to work on making Broward County a better place for all who live here by empowering our community, strengthening our households and businesses, creating policies that afford access to opportunities and by unifying everyone across racial, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds. We must monitor and hold our government accountable. We are Broward County, one community for everyone and prosperity for all,” said Mayor Holness.

Holness was first elected in 2010 to represent residents living in Broward County’s District 9.

He served as a Lauderhill Commissioner from 2004 to 2010 and served as Vice Mayor twice, 2007, 2010, respectively. He started the Lauderhill Chamber of Commerce and established the Lauderhill Business Incubator.

Holmes is a practicing real estate broker and is the President and CEO of All Broward Realty.

The position of mayor in Broward County is selected by county commissioners and not by voters.

Groups in the county have pushed for a referendum to have county mayors elected countywide, every four years.