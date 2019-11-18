MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sweater weather continues across South Florida.
Monday got off to chilly start with temperatures in the upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade. Most areas were 10 degrees or more below our average low of 68 degrees. Folks across the Keys also enjoying cooler weather, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
The morning commute was overcast, however, we should see some clearing and a bit more sunshine by this afternoon. This will allow our highs to climb to the upper 70s. The average high in Miami: 82 degrees.
The breeze will build and there is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach along with a small craft advisory for boaters.
Monday night will be cool along the coast with the low 60s and there will still be a chill in the air across the western suburbs. Inland areas will fall to the upper 50s.
On Tuesday, our highs will warm up slightly to near 80 degrees ahead of our next cold front. The front will sweep in Tuesday night and reinforce the cool, dry air already in place.
Wednesday morning temperatures will dip down to the upper 50s and highs will be comfortable in the low to mid 70s. Thursday morning we’ll wake up with low 60s and highs will creep up a bit.
By Friday morning we’ll see lows close to normal in the upper 60s and highs will be seasonable in the low 80s through Saturday.
