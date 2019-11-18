Comments
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/CNN) – A north Florida man was arrested after being accused of trying to help ISIS.
Romeo Langhorn reportedly put together an instructional bomb video earlier this year.
Langhorn was picked up the authorities in Virginia.
Several people who live near his Florida home said they were disturbed that something like this happened in their neighborhood.
“He was always shady, always looking around. I remember I was going to the store one day and he was walking down the street with a brick in his hand because there were cops in here (the neighborhood),” said Charles Serecka, a neighbor.
Law enforcement became aware of Langhorn after he posted images in support of ISIS.
