HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is holding a two-day job fair for positions at their new guitar-shaped hotel.
When:
- Sunday, Nov. 17, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 18, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
These are the departments with available positions:
- Beverage
- Culinary & Pastry
- F&B Management
- Fine & Casual Dining Outlets
- Heavy Duty Porter
- Public Space
- Valet
- Security
- Dishwasher
There may be on-the-spot interviews, so applications are asked to bring a resume and are encouraged to dress professionally.
With the opportunity for immediate job offers, applicants must complete an assessment after the application and bring a valid photo ID and social security card.
The job interviews will be conducted at the Hard Rock Event Center Terrace Ballroom at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, Florida, 33314.
