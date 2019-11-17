Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is holding a two-day job fair for positions at their new guitar-shaped hotel.

When:

  • Sunday, Nov. 17, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 18, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

These are the departments with available positions:

  • Beverage
  • Culinary & Pastry
  • F&B Management
  • Fine & Casual Dining Outlets
  • Heavy Duty Porter
  • Public Space
  • Valet
  • Security
  • Dishwasher

There may be on-the-spot interviews, so applications are asked to bring a resume and are encouraged to dress professionally.

With the opportunity for immediate job offers, applicants must complete an assessment after the application and bring a valid photo ID and social security card.

The job interviews will be conducted at the Hard Rock Event Center Terrace Ballroom at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, Florida, 33314.

Comments