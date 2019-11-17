MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Carnival cruise ship is at the center of a death investigation.
The cruise line isn’t saying much, but they have confirmed that someone died on board the Carnival Horizon as it was returning to PortMiami Friday night.
“We definitely saw something was up when we were looking over our balcony and we’re seeing a section of the fifth floor it’s all blocked off and people are standing around guarding where you can’t get to it and all the furniture is pushed out of the way. You knew something was up you just didn’t know what,” said witness Cindy Knox. “I asked our cabin steward, ‘Life Flight didn’t come last night, is everything OK? And he said, ‘No, he passed away.’”
Carnival says it is working with the passenger’s family and cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate.
No word on the identity of the person who died.
