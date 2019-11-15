



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More legal trouble for South Florida rapper Kodak Black.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office just added two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon against the rapper, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri.

The 22-year-old has been in custody since May when he was arrested moments before taking the stage at The Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The new charges come just days after a judge sentenced him to 46 months in federal prison on federal weapons charges.

According to prosecutors, the Pompano Beach native falsified information on federal forms to purchase three firearms.

Prosecutors say one of the weapons purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach.

A federal judge denied his request for bond saying he was “danger to the community” based on his lengthy criminal record.

Black has a lengthy rap sheet in Florida, having been charged at different times with drug and weapons possession, armed robbery, sexual assault, probation violations and fleeing from officers.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, known for singles “ZeZe” and “Roll in Peace,” also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.