MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Trump is coming back to South Florida.
According to campaign officials, President Trump is planning to hold a Keep America Great “homecoming rally” on Tuesday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
“President Trump recently became an official resident of the great state of Florida and looks forward to a ‘Welcome Home!’ rally with his fellow Floridians,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. “Florida is thriving under President Trump and this homecoming rally will be one of our best yet.”
The rally will be general admission and doors open at 3:00 p.m.
