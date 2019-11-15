DETROIT (CBSMiami/AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 450,000 vehicles because of a potential fire risk.

The carmaker says it is recalling Nissan Murano SUV’s from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018.

Also under the recall are its Infiniti QX-60 and Nissan Pathfinders from 2017 through 2019. Most are in the U.S. and Canada.

Nissan says an antilock brake actuator pump can leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing electrical shorts and fires. The company says if the antilock brake dashboard warning light stays on, vehicles should be parked outside and owners should contact Nissan or Infiniti roadside assistance to have them towed to a dealer for repairs.

Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not say if there had been any fires or injuries in vehicles covered by the latest recall.

It is Nissan’s third recall for the same problem, and the company keeps expanding the number of affected models.

About 120,000 U.S. vehicles were recalled in 2016, and Nissan issued a recall for 215,000 in 2018.

Dealers now will replace the pumps on all of the vehicles.

Notices telling owners of the safety risk will be sent Dec. 2. Parts are available for vehicles with illuminated antilock brake lights.

Owners will get a second notice next summer when additional parts are available.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)