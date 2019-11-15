MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is headed our way that will drop temperatures into the upper 50s over the weekend, but first we’re going to have to deal with some rain.
Friday morning got off to a mild start with lows in the mid-70s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys were a little warmer with the low 80s.
Highs will struggle to reach the low 80s Friday afternoon due to all the clouds around and the wet weather that will move in later. Showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening with the potential for some downpours due to plenty of moisture ahead of a strong cold front.
Friday night we may see some showers early on before we enjoy gradual clearing. Lows will cool down to the low 60s.
It will be a cool Saturday morning and finally feel more like Fall. Saturday afternoon we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and pleasant highs in the low to mid-70s. It will feel cool due to the brisk breeze. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 22 miles per hour on Saturday.
Saturday night will be chilly for South Florida standards with lows forecast to fall to the upper 50s. This will be the coolest air of the season so far. Highs on Sunday will only climb to the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Monday morning will be cool and comfortable with low 60s and highs will climb a bit to the upper 70s. Warmer low 80s Tuesday ahead of our next cold front.
You must log in to post a comment.