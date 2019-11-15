WATCH LIVEHouse Continues Second Public Impeachment Hearing
Filed Under:Burglary, Florida Man, Local TV, Miami News, Taco Bell

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – South Florida police are searching for a man who was captured on video helping himself to a snack as he robbed a Taco Bell in the Boynton Beach Mall.

They believe he is responsible for at least two burglaries here within the past month.

Turns out this crook not only went for the cash, but couldn’t resist the pre-fried tostada shells as well.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO HERE:

 

If you recognize this guy, call Boynton Beach Police at (561) 732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

Police say they don’t want your name, just his.

