MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Changes are coming to how you get your Saturday paper delivered.
Sometime next year, the Miami Herald Saturday paper will be going digital.
That means no more walking outside to get the paper on Saturdays.
While we know it will be in 2020, an exact date has not been released.
The Miami Herald says the change comes because we’re headed to a digital future and the online experience is a richer experience.
El Nuevo Herald will also go digital on Saturdays.
