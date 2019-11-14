MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Volunteers at a Tampa animal shelter were shocked when their plea for adoption was answered by ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor Dave Bautista.
The animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bulls.
The 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, were handed over to the county after their owner had a baby.
Volunteers from Rescue Me Tampa wrote a post seeking someone who would take both dogs, writing they’d been together their whole life.
That was last month. A week later, the group posted a picture of the star hugging the two pups and announcing he had adopted them.
The rescuers said Bautista is spoiling the rescue dogs with Tempur-Pedic dog beds, a large gated property and doggy doors everywhere.
