MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friends and family held a vigil Thursday night for a community activist killed a week before his birthday.

Gonzalo Vizcardo would have been 30 years old today. But instead of a birthday party, those who knew him well gathered to remember him.

“I think it’s a great loss for us in this room and this community that he’s no longer here,” said Juan Cuba, his friend.

Friends took to the Villain Theater stage to share stories of Vizcardo. His parents sat and listened to the impact their son had.

“We lost a strong character of the community, a true champion. He’s worth 10 of us. He’s worth 10 of me,” said Gustavo Perez, Vizcardo’s friend.

Another took to the open microphone, explaining how he inspired her.

“Every last one of us has got to keep doing what he would have been doing,” the friend said.

A young man walked on stage with a book in hand. He opened the cover and read an inscription he wrote inside.

“Gonzalo recommended this book to me in January 2019. It inspired me to go down the path that I’m currently on. Please add this book to your library as a symbol of the impact the Gonzalo had on people like me,” he said before giving the book to Vizcardo’s parents, who gave him a big hug.

Vizcardo was an intellectual who looked to inspire and better his community. He was involved and well loved by many in the community. An active member of the Democratic Party, yet voted at times for Republicans. Friends say he would gladly explain his position and listen to your opinion just the same.

“He did what he thought was right, always,” said Vizcardo’s friend, Ricky Nettina.

The details surrounding his murder are few. It happened on Nov. 7th at around 1 a.m. – just blocks from his home. Friends say the shooter didn’t take anything and that he wasn’t into anything nefarious.

“I hope we find something out, but from what I’ve heard, I don’t know,” Nettina said. “It’s just sad. He was a good person. And I don’t know who would have had a vengeance against him.”

At the vigil, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle consoled the family, pledging she’s doing everything she can.

“We are all over this – the detectives, the city of Miami, my office. We are looking for leads. We have some but we need the help,” she said. “We need the help of the community. Somebody may know something.”

The family is hoping for news of an arrest as well as answers for why he didn’t get to see 30.

If you have any information that can help Miami police solve Vizcardo’s murder, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

The reward is now up to $3,000.