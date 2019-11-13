Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police released surveillance video Wednesday afternoon of the suspect’s vehicle in the shooting at a popular pizzeria.
The video shows a red sedan pulling out of a parking spot outside of Steve’s Pizza on Tuesday after midnight.
Police said the owner of the vehicle fired into a group of people outside of a restaurant following an argument.
Detectives say the suspect walked up to a group of people in the parking, along NEt 121st Street and Biscayne Boulevard and started shooting.
Police said two people were injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
