MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You could be making it easier for criminals to target your vehicles.

Whether out of habit or convenience, a lot of South Florida drivers are leaving key fobs inside their vehicles making it really easy for criminals to take them.

Police throughout South Florida say some of those stolen vehicles are being used in the commission of other crimes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office captain Kevin Granville says, “They are leaving the key fobs inside the vehicles and those vehicles are being taken.”

It’s happening a lot in Pompano Beach and elsewhere.

“They are making themselves easy targets,” Granville says.

“My mom’s car was stolen,” said a man who did not want to be identified.

He said his mom left her key fob in her car.

“She said she felt comfortable in the neighborhood. She went to the grocery store and she might have slipped up a little.”

The car was found but everything inside that was of value was gone.

“Sometimes, they use those vehicles to commit burglaries at other cities or another county and are leaving those vehicles at those scenes,” said Granville.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies went door to door leaving flyers with reminders about burglary prevention.

It had a list reminding everyone to secure your fobs, don’t leave anything in plain sight in that vehicle.