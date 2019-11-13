Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The front desk of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Hammocks District Station is closed for construction effective immediately.
While MDPD personnel will continue to operate from the station, and answer telephone calls, members of the public cannot walk-in to do fingerprints and obtain copies of police reports.
The construction is expected to be completed in two to three months.
Contact the Hammocks District Station at (305) 386-6800 for more information.
You may also visit the following District Stations should you need immediate assistance in obtaining reports or fingerprinting:
- South District – 10800 SW 211 Street – (305) 378-4300
- Midwest District – 9101 NW 25 Street – (305) 471-2800
- Kendall District – 7707 SW 117 Avenue – (305) 279-6929
