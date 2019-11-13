



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for two missing boaters who were aboard a vessel found capsized at Haulover Inlet.

Luis Rivas Engrova, 38, and Ylianet Ibanez, 26, are still missing after going overboard on Friday.

According to the lone survivor, 31-year-old Adnan Diaz, the trio encountered a storm after departing from Key Largo.

Diaz told the Coast Guard that storm caused their 23-foot boat to capsize on Friday.

According to the Coast Guard, Diaz said the Engrova and Ibanez stayed with the capsized boat while he swam for help.

Diaz was rescued by a Good Samaritan on Sunday after being found in Biscayne Bay. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for further medical care.

“The Coast Guard’s search and rescue mission is one we take very personally, and making the decision to suspend is never easy,” said Christopher Eddy, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard 7th District. “Despite our best efforts we were not able to locate Ms. Ybanez and Mr. Engrova and our hearts go out to the entire family.”

While the Coast Guard’s search will remain suspended until new information surfaces, anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at (305) 415-6800.