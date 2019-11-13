Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – History was made at Barry University on Wednesday.
For the first time, a man and layperson has been inaugurated as the school’s seventh president.
Dr. Mike Allen has actually been the head of the school since July 1st, but Wednesday’s installation ceremony was part of university’s founder’s week.
Allen came to Barry from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. where he was the vice president of student affairs.
And he’s no stranger to South Florida.
He designed and implemented an academic support program at FAU in Boca Raton.
