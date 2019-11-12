WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miramar Police, Police Pursuit, Police Search, Robberies

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit that started in Miramar ended in northeast Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where the chase ended in Northeast 163rd Street and 7th Avenue.

Miramar police say it started when they spotted a vehicle involved in at least two armed robberies.

Authorities say the vehicle took off when they attempted to pull it over.

The suspects eventually bailed out and police set up a perimeter and conducted a search.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments