MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit that started in Miramar ended in northeast Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.
Chopper 4 was over the scene where the chase ended in Northeast 163rd Street and 7th Avenue.
Miramar police say it started when they spotted a vehicle involved in at least two armed robberies.
Authorities say the vehicle took off when they attempted to pull it over.
The suspects eventually bailed out and police set up a perimeter and conducted a search.
Police did not provide a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
