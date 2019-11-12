



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tragedy for the family of a South Florida soldier, who was shot and killed in his Colorado apartment.

Tuesday marked the last flight home for Army Sgt. Alexis Sanchez.

The American Airlines passenger jet carrying his body received the traditional water cannon salute from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

That was followed by a funeral procession, which made its way through South Miami-Dade.

The body of the U.S. Army combat veteran of the Afghanistan War was brought home for funeral services.

Sanchez, the father of a 2-year-old son, served in Afghanistan from April of 2018 to January of this year.

The sergeant was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. He lived off base and it was here where he died.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sanchez was killed by a shot from a handgun that 22-year-old William Garcia allegedly dropped while “messing” with the weapon.

Detectives didn’t buy the fellow serviceman’s story, charging him with manslaughter in the 30-year-old sergeant’s death.

Police had a witness that “…stated he saw William Garcia pointing it at things including a washer and dryer in the apartment and just after that he heard a gunshot. (The witness) stated he looked over and saw William Garcia with the gun still in his hand.”

READ THE FULL ARREST AFFIDAVIT

Garcia was arrested and booked into jail, but has since bonded out.