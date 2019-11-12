DEMOPOLIS, AL (CBSMiami/CNN) – The search for a missing Jacksonville girl has led to the discovery of human remains in a rural area of Alabama, according to the Demopolis Police Department in Alabama.

“The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search for missing Taylor Rose Williams confirmed that search teams uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Alabama,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “Victim identification is pending.”

The post said authorities were awaiting the completion of forensic tests.

“Operational efforts will now shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene,” police said.

Taylor, 5, has been missing since November 6, when an Amber Alert was issued. The search for her expanded beyond Florida into Alabama this week.

During a news conference Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams asked that anyone who may have seen Taylor or her mother anywhere between Jacksonville and Alabama to come forward.

The sheriff said Brianna Williams would have been traveling in a black 2017 Honda Accord with tinted windows and black rims.

Search efforts had been focused on the area around Demopolis and Linden in western Alabama near the Mississippi border.

Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, is not missing, but she is not cooperating with the authorities.

“She has not spoken to us since Wednesday and she was the last person to see Taylor,” Sheriff Williams said. “She is a person of interest in this case and we still need her cooperation in our efforts.”

In contrast, Taylor’s extended family has been talking to authorities and has been “very cooperative,” the sheriff said.

Brianna Williams is not in custody. She continues to reside and work at the naval station in Jacksonville.

