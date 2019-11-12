Filed Under:I-395, I-95, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new traffic pattern is now in effect for eastbound I-395 and the I-95 ramps to eastbound I-395.

Tuesday morning, the eastbound I-395 lanes originating from State Road 836 were shifted slightly to the right from I-95 to North Miami Avenue. Drivers on eastbound I-395 continue to use Exit 2A to access Biscayne Boulevard.

On Wednesday, another change will go into effect. The travel lane on both the southbound and northbound I-95 ramps to eastbound I-395 will be shifted slightly to the north (left).

Access to Biscayne Boulevard will be as follows once the new traffic pattern is in place:

  • Drivers on northbound I-95 exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will continue to use Exit 2B on the right-hand side.
  • Drivers on southbound I-95 exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will be shifted to the left and will need to use the Exit 2A on the left hand side.

The traffic change affects drivers on the eastbound lanes of I-395. (Source: I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project)

The road pattern changes are part of the $802 million I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.

The project includes the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.

