MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new traffic pattern is now in effect for eastbound I-395 and the I-95 ramps to eastbound I-395.
Tuesday morning, the eastbound I-395 lanes originating from State Road 836 were shifted slightly to the right from I-95 to North Miami Avenue. Drivers on eastbound I-395 continue to use Exit 2A to access Biscayne Boulevard.
On Wednesday, another change will go into effect. The travel lane on both the southbound and northbound I-95 ramps to eastbound I-395 will be shifted slightly to the north (left).
Access to Biscayne Boulevard will be as follows once the new traffic pattern is in place:
- Drivers on northbound I-95 exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will continue to use Exit 2B on the right-hand side.
- Drivers on southbound I-95 exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will be shifted to the left and will need to use the Exit 2A on the left hand side.
The road pattern changes are part of the $802 million I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.
The project includes the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.
