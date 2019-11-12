Filed Under:Board Of Trustees, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade College

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade College Board of Trustees held a public board meeting to discuss the college’s search for president, once again.

Students, faculty and community members gathered at the Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus on Tuesday.

This is the board’s second try at finding a president after being sued by faculty for how they handled the process the first time.

“Right now it’s going to be a national search once again, and we’re trying to find the best leader to lead a complex institution like Miami-Dade College,” said Bernie Navarro, chair of the Miami-Dade College Board of Trustees.

The board is hoping that Miami-Dade College will finally have its new president by May 2020.

