MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade College Board of Trustees held a public board meeting to discuss the college’s search for president, once again.
Students, faculty and community members gathered at the Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus on Tuesday.
This is the board’s second try at finding a president after being sued by faculty for how they handled the process the first time.
“Right now it’s going to be a national search once again, and we’re trying to find the best leader to lead a complex institution like Miami-Dade College,” said Bernie Navarro, chair of the Miami-Dade College Board of Trustees.
The board is hoping that Miami-Dade College will finally have its new president by May 2020.
