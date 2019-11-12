Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot outside a popular North Miami pizza restaurant.
It happened Monday night at Steve’s Pizza at 121st Street and Biscayne Boulevard.
A restaurant worker said a woman opened fire, striking a man, and then took off in a white car.
One witness said the man who was hit had just finished eating and may not have been the intended target.
“It seems as though they were just trying to leave and the shots fired and they got caught in the middle of the crossfire,” said Isabella Naranjo.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
