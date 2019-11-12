PLANT CITY (CBSMiami) – A Florida couple with a true love for each other, and puppies, used their wedding day to encourage others to adopt, don’t shop.
Andee Ondina and Tina Krasinski tied the knot on Monday in Plant City.
Instead of carrying traditional flower wedding bouquets, the bridesmaids and the bride, carried adorable 5-week-old puppies that will be up for adoption later this month.
Wedding guests even had the opportunity to fill out adoption applications at the wedding.
“I don’t think anyone’s job should ever have to entail which one of these adorable babies lives, and which ones have to move on and who knows what their fate will be, so I wanted to do my part,” said Ondina.
The puppies are from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton.
