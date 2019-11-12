MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s Raiders royalty lining up at cornerback for Gulliver Prep this season.

Gabriel Taylor, the younger brother of Hurricane and NFL legend Sean Taylor, waited until his senior year to put on a helmet, playing on the same field his late brother did.

“Does it feel like there’s a certain responsibility and a weight on your shoulders, carrying that name around?” CBS4’s Mike Cugno asked him.

“Not at all,” he said. “I just go out and have fun, do me.”

Taylor has been a star on the basketball court for most of his high school career, but he’s now carving out his own legacy on the gridiron.

He has 10 interceptions, of which five have been returned for touchdowns. Both of those marks are Gulliver Prep regular season records.

So what makes him so great?

“I’m a ball-hawk,” he said. “I like to gamble a lot.”

This high-risk, high-reward defensive back has even earned himself a couple cool nicknames: “HeziFam” for his signature basketball move and “Mr. Pick-Six” for his gridiron skill.

Mr. Pick-Six isn’t just excelling on defense. He’s so quick he’s even running wildcat packages on offense.

One way or another, he’s going find the endzone.

“Has it been a little bit of a whirlwind getting back into it?” Cugno asked.

“It’s a process… I’m still not back to my regular, like, I’m still getting a feel for it, but it’s gonna come back sooner or later,” he said.

Because he’s only played one season, the football scholarship offers aren’t pouring in. But, it’s just a matter of time.

“It’s definitely starting to pick up,” Taylor said. “More and more calls and text messages… Twitter, a lot more, so it’s starting to get better.”