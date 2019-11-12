MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team members descended on a Pembroke Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning after someone shot at two deputies.
A woman who lives in the area said she saw patrol cars whizzing by her residence and went outside to find out what was happening.
“I came outside and I’m like this is my neighborhood and I need to know what’s going on. I live here, I’m not trying to get shot. So I came out and I asked the cop bravely, because I was scared, and I asked the cop what’s going on and the cop told me he said that somebody was shooting at the police,” said Tee.
According to sheriff’s investigators, just before 3 a.m., two deputies on patrol in an unmarked car were shot at in the 5100 block of SW 41st Street. Neither deputy was injured.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.