MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The beginning of the work week was a little warmer across South Florida.
Monday morning we woke to temperatures in the lows in the upper 60s inland and low to mid-70s around the rest of Broward and Miami-Dade. Sunday morning’s lows were in the 60s in both counties.
Monday afternoon highs will be slightly warmer, in the low to mid-80s with pleasant sunshine. Throughout the day a few passing showers will be possible.
A strong onshore flow is leading to rough surf and dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not recommended. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to higher than normal tides. The next high tide will take place around 7 p.m.
Monday night will be nice and mild with low 70s and the potential for a few showers.
Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s with the chance for spotty showers. Tuesday night a front will move in and on Wednesday we’ll enjoy cooler lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low 80s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and passing showers.
We’ll be a bit warmer with highs close to the mid-80s Thursday with a higher rain chance. Showers and storms increase on Friday ahead of our next cold front. This weekend lows will be in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
You must log in to post a comment.