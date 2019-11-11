Comments
NORTH MIAMI BEACH – Investigators are trying to determine what caused the driver of a Jeep to crash into a Chevron gas station.
The vehicle crashed through the front entrance of the convenience store at NE 167 Streer and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday and ended up completely inside.
Police said one person was seriously hurt but didn’t say if it was the driver or someone else.
The crash also impacted drivers along busy NE 167th street. Police blocked two westbound lanes during the course of their investigation.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the person who was seriously hurt was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.
