Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Veteran's Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Remembering our veterans on this Veteran’s Day.

The Missing in America project identifies and locates the unclaimed cremated remains of US veterans through a joint effort with private, state, and federal organizations.

With the help of volunteers they then inter the remains with full military honors.

CBS4 photojournalist Peter Miranda recently attended a special ceremony for these forgotten heroes at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.

Comments