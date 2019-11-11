Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Remembering our veterans on this Veteran’s Day.
The Missing in America project identifies and locates the unclaimed cremated remains of US veterans through a joint effort with private, state, and federal organizations.
With the help of volunteers they then inter the remains with full military honors.
CBS4 photojournalist Peter Miranda recently attended a special ceremony for these forgotten heroes at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.
