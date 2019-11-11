Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A downtown Miami apartment building was evacuated after a fire erupted at one of the units.
It happened Sunday at the Flagler on the River apartment complex in the 300th block of West Flagler Street.
Police said the fire started in a barbeque at one of the apartments and spread to the balcony. Fire crews were able to get that fire under control.
A section of West Flagler Street was shut down for several hours as a safety precaution.
No one was hurt.
You must log in to post a comment.