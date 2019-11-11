MIAMI(CBSMIAMI) — An 11-year-old boy is speaking out about a horrifying ordeal after his grandmother is wounded while sleeping in her apartment and he is nearly struck by a bullet.

In an exclusive interview with CBS4’S Peter D’Oench, Christian Abalos says he was sleeping next to his 62-year-old grandmother Debra Zepeda around

4 a.m. on Saturday at their apartment at Northwest 4th Ave. and 16th Street When two bullets pierced the window of their 2nd-floor apartment.

Loved ones say Zepeda is from Nicaragua and has six children and 18 grandchildren. They say one bullet struck her right arm and a 2nd bullet grazed her arm.

“I woke up and I saw blood right next to my grandmother,” he said. “I didn’t know what was going on. The bullet almost hit me. Look here, it went by my head on the right side. It was very very close. Thank God that it did not hit me.”

“My grandmother was sleeping right next to me and the bullet came in and hit her in the arm,” he said. “It was really close. I want to know who did and why did it. Maybe they did not realize that we were sleeping there.”

Zepeda’s 18-year-old grandson Gabriel Abalos said “She was wounded in the right arm. And this is the video of the doctor helping her at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She has had at least one surgery and now she is scheduled for another surgery. Her first surgery lasted a few hours. Now I feel terrible about what happened. I do not feel safe here. The lighting could be better but it is crazy up here.”

Gabriel Abalos showed CBS4 a number of photos of his grandmother.

“She was an innocent person,” he said. “There was no reason for this.”

He is particularly alarmed because residents say a 3rd bullet also pierced the window of another apartment directly below the Abalos’s apartment and nearly struck another elderly woman as she was sleeping.

Zepeda’s daughter Gladys Abalos said on Saturday “I was at work when they called me from home saying that a bullet or two bullets I think came through the room where my mom sleeps and hit her in the arm. She was sleeping with my kids. We have lived here before and have never had any problems before.”

It is not known if Miami Police have any leads or suspects or who was being targetted.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).