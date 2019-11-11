Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people had to be airlifted to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center following a head-on collision in Hialeah on Monday afternoon.
Hialeah Fire and Rescue officials said it happened just after 5 p.m. at W 14 Lane and W 60th Street.
Somehow both vehicles involved ended up in front of a home.
An 18-year-old female and a 50-year-old male had to be airlifted as trauma alerts to Jackson Ryder, where their current condition is unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Police have not released the identities of those involved in the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
