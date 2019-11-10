  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMUnsung Heroes: The Story of America's Female Patriots
    3:00 PMUnsung Heroes: The Story of America's Female Patriots
    4:00 PMNFL Football
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alligator Attack, Florida News, Local TV, Martin County, Palm Beach County


MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A person was airlifted to a Palm Beach County hospital after an alligator attack near a wildlife reserve in Martin County.

According to 12 News , Martin County Fire Rescue said they found the person in DuPuis Management Area on Saturday morning, a reserve bridging southwestern Martin County and northwestern Palm Beach County.

At first, rescuers weren’t been able to locate the victim after the initial call of an alligator attack came in. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of the person was not immediately known.

It is unclear why the person was in the reserve, but the area is known for recreational activities like hunting, camping, hiking and fishing.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments