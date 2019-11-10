MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man was crowned the 2019 champion the Keys Fisheries Stone Crab Claw Eating Contest in Marathon on Saturday.
Miami resident Kevin Bombardier, 47, won the crown by setting a new contest record, finishing in 14 minutes and 16 seconds.
Participants had to crack and eat 25 stone crab claws and pick them completely clean in the fastest time.
The yearly rowdy Florida Keys competition had participants quickly cracking and consuming stone crab claws.
In all, 24 contestants participated hoping to be named the most proficient cracker and consumer of the tasty crustaceans.
“I spoke with the professional cracker upstairs who does it for everybody, he gave me some advice to do ‘crack-knuckle-knuckle-knuckle-claw,” said Bombardier. “I also spoke with Juan who was a three-time champion here, and got some advice and tips from him.
“That was my strategy, then I just focused and did my own thing,” he said.
Stone crab season runs from Oct. 15 to May 15.
