  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Brian Flores Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eating Competition, Florida Keys, Kevin Bombardier, Local TV, Marathon, Stone Crab Claws

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man was crowned the 2019 champion the Keys Fisheries Stone Crab Claw Eating Contest in Marathon on Saturday.

Miami resident Kevin Bombardier, 47, won the crown by setting a new contest record, finishing in 14 minutes and 16 seconds.

Participants had to crack and eat 25 stone crab claws and pick them completely clean in the fastest time.

The yearly rowdy Florida Keys competition had participants quickly cracking and consuming stone crab claws.

In all, 24 contestants participated hoping to be named the most proficient cracker and consumer of the tasty crustaceans.

“I spoke with the professional cracker upstairs who does it for everybody, he gave me some advice to do ‘crack-knuckle-knuckle-knuckle-claw,” said Bombardier. “I also spoke with Juan who was a three-time champion here, and got some advice and tips from him.

“That was my strategy, then I just focused and did my own thing,” he said.

Stone crab season runs from Oct. 15 to May 15.

Comments