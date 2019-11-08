FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Tamarac man has been charged in a deadly wrong-way crash last year in Dania Beach.
In the early morning hours of July 25, Carlos Varas was heading north in the southbound lanes of Federal Highway when he crashed into another vehicle near Griffin Road.
According to his arrest report, Varas was speeding at 76 mph, in a 45 mph zone, at the time of the crash.
The driver of the vehicle he hit died on the scene. That’s driver’s passenger was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. They ultimately recovered after extensive medical treatment.
Varas, 39, has been drinking alcohol at a number of establishments throughout the night and his blood-alcohol level was about the legal limit the morning of the crash, according to the report.
Varas has been charged with multiple counts including DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and reckless driving.
