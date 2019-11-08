MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ninety-six Sears and Kmart stores across the country are closing, including three locations in South Florida.
The stores will close by February 2020 and going out of business sales are expected to start in December.
Parent company Transformco released a list of upcoming closures Thursday.
In South Florida, the Kmart in Hollywood, at 3800 Oakwood Blvd. is closing along with a Sears in Hialeah, at 1625 W 49th Street and Miami at 20701 SW 112th Avenue.
Also in Florida, two Kmarts are closing in Lantana and Bradenton and a Sears is closing in Ft. Myers
Transformco says it’s facing a “difficult retail environment and other challenges.”
Following the closures, there will be only 182 Sears and Kmart stores left. That’s down from roughly 425 locations earlier this year, and from as many as 2,500 stores when Sears and Kmart first merged in 2005.
